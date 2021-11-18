More electric school buses headed to some Virginia counties

More electric school buses are headed to some central and southwest Virginia counties courtesy of funding from a 2007 clean air settlement between Appalachian Power’s parent company and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Appalachian Power announced this week that it has awarded $2.1 million in grants to help Amherst, Campbell, Montgomery, Bedford and Washington county schools purchase a total of nine electric school buses.

Each district was eligible for $250,000 to replace a conventional diesel bus with an electric one, as well as $4,175 for charging equipment and installation costs.

The utility said an additional $300,000 remains available for districts in its Virginia and West Virginia service territory.

Funding for the buses comes from a landmark settlement EPA struck with American Electric Power, Appalachian Power’s parent company, in 2007 over air pollution from 16 coal-fired power plants operated by AEP across five states. The case was one of a series of actions EPA took against power companies to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Air Act.

EPA estimated at the time that compliance with the agreement would cost AEP more than $4.6 billion and would result in one of the largest emissions decreases ever achieved by a federal settlement.

(Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

