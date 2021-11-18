Healthcare Pros
Juvenile charged in robbery of tobacco store

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Nov. 17, deputies were called to Tobacco and More in the 1000 block of...
Shortly after 2 p.m. on Nov. 17, deputies were called to Tobacco and More in the 1000 block of Garrisonville Road for a robbery.(WPTA)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile had been charged in connection to the robbery of a tobacco store.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Nov. 17, deputies were called to Tobacco and More in the 1000 block of Garrisonville Road for a robbery.

Employees reported that a man came into the store, showed a knife and demanded cash from the registers. Police said the robber took more also took more than $600 worth of vaping products.

While searching the area, deputies found the suspect, identified as a 17-year-old boy, on St. Roberts Drive. Detectives recovered vape products, cash and a knife.

The teen was charged with robbery.

The sheriff’s office also said that the teen was the suspect in the robbery of a nearby Sheetz on Nov. 11. Deputies said the suspect showed a knife and ran on foot from that robbery.

