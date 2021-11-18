Hopewell Fire & Rescue looking to fill positions
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Fire & Rescue is looking to fill three different positions.
The following positions are:
- Firefighter/EMT
- Full-Time ALS Provider
- Part-Time ALS Provider
Hopewell Fire & Rescue is 2 stations with 2 Engines, 2 Medic units, 1 Quint, and a Battalion Chief on duty every day.
