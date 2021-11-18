Hopewell Fire & Rescue looking to fill positions

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Fire & Rescue is looking to fill three different positions.

The following positions are:

Firefighter/EMT

Full-Time ALS Provider

Part-Time ALS Provider

Hopewell Fire & Rescue is 2 stations with 2 Engines, 2 Medic units, 1 Quint, and a Battalion Chief on duty every day.

For more information or to apply, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.