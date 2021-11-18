Healthcare Pros
Hopewell Fire & Rescue looking to fill positions

Hopewell Fire & Rescue is looking to fill three different positions.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Fire & Rescue is looking to fill three different positions.

The following positions are:

  • Firefighter/EMT
  • Full-Time ALS Provider
  • Part-Time ALS Provider

Hopewell Fire & Rescue is 2 stations with 2 Engines, 2 Medic units, 1 Quint, and a Battalion Chief on duty every day.

For more information or to apply, click here.

