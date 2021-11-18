Gov. Northam will tour child vaccine clinic at Children’s Hospital of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam will tour a pediatric COVID-19 clinic at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU on Nov. 18.

The governor will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine.

