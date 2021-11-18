Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Warm Thursday before a big cool down

Temperatures tumble back down to the 50s tomorrow
By Sophia Armata
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Well above average temperatures today, then much cooler starting tomorrow.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. A few scattered showers later in the evening and overnight. Rain totals less than 1/4″. Highs in the mid 70s. (Late Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 60.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

First Alert: Cold weather is expected in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

