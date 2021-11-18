Family remembers 9-year-old boy killed in Richmond quadruple shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond leaders gathered at the scene of last week’s quadruple shooting near Creighton and Nine Mile Road for a prayer vigil Wednesday, calling for an end to the violence. Multiple families are grieving, including that of a 9-year-old boy.

“He left a gap, a huge gap in the family,” said a relative of little Abdul Bani-Ahmad, who asked not to be identified. “He’s 9 years old, but he acts like a grown man. He’s very intelligent and clever.”

Loved ones remember their angel who attended Short Pump Elementary School. He dreamed of one day becoming a judge or even a doctor. He helped care for his brothers, one of who is living with autism.

“He was teaching him math, English, history, a lot of things,” the relative explained.

Wednesday, the community gathered at the OMG Convenience Store, where the crime happened. The 9-year-old’s father works there. Another child, 14-year-old Rahquan Logan, was also killed in gunfire that wasn’t meant for either.

“To tell you the truth, the next morning after this, I woke up really angry and frustrated because it doesn’t make any sense. It is something that we don’t need to do this over and over again. We don’t,” said Police Chief Gerald Smith.

His officers quickly arrested four people, 18-year-old Clintoine Baker, along with three minors. They’re now looking for something else, a solution to get young people off of the streets.

“Some of the young people who came from Creighton Court actually spoke to me. They said they want something to do. One young man said, ‘I would love to play basketball.’ We need to find a place for them to play basketball. I don’t think that’s a very hard ask,” Smith said.

“I’ve been crying for the past five days…Every day when I look at his picture, I start crying and I can’t, to be honest with you, stop crying,” Bani-Ahmad’s loved one said.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects.

Councilwoman Cynthia Newbille says one of the city council’s top priorities will be investing in resources and mentoring for children in the city.

