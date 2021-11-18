Driver charged after school bus carrying 16 children gets hit by train

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A school bus driver has been charged after a bus was hit by a train in Rockingham County.

A McGaheysville Elementary School bus has been hit by a train at the intersection of Rt. 340 and Island Ford Rd. in Rockingham County. WHSV has confirmed with the superintendent that there are several minor injuries. There were 16 children on the bus at the time.

The conductor and engineer were the only occupants on the train. Neither were injured in the crash.

Virginia State Police say the driver of the bus, James A. Kite, 70, of Elkton, Va. was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device/railroad crossing sign.

The crash remains under investigation.

