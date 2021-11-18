Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Dog miraculously survives bullet to the head in Tennessee

The Dixon's family Golden Lab "Gus" went after the convicted felon Kequan Waller, who pulled a...
The Dixon's family Golden Lab "Gus" went after the convicted felon Kequan Waller, who pulled a gun and shot him in the head.(WZTV, BRENTWOOD PD, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Tennessee family’s pet Lab is being celebrated as a hero after alerting the neighborhood to the presence of an armed criminal.

“Gus” went after the convicted felon, who pulled a gun and shot him in the head. The noise alerted neighbors in the Brentwood subdivision who then called police.

Home security video helped police capture the suspect, 20-year-old Kequan Waller.

Gus was taken to the veterinarian, where he jumped off the stretcher and walked into the building himself.

Since the shooting, the Golden Labrador has made a full recovery and earned a new nickname, “superdog.”

His owners, the Dixon family, have even made Gus a superhero cape to celebrate his new found fame.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara...
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County
Stephen Harold Cleaton, 37, is missing from Henrico County.
Human remains found along I-64 identified as man missing since August
Carvana vending machine in Richmond.
New Carvana vending machine opens in Richmond
Bus crash
Driver charged after school bus carrying 16 children gets hit by train
A Mechanicsville woman has spent months trying to prove she hasn’t been to New York City, after...
‘I have not been out of the state:’ Virginia driver owes for New York City parking ticket, has not been there in four years

Latest News

FILE - In this July 20, 2017, file photo, Carole Baskin, founder of Big Cat Rescue, walks the...
Detective: ‘Tiger King’ star won’t talk about missing spouse
Blakely Weekley was born premature in 2020.
Hospitals, families celebrate World Prematurity Day
FILE — Thomas 15X Johnson, center, is booked as the third suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X,...
‘Fundamental justice:’ Judge clears 2 in Malcolm X slaying
COVID-19 vaccine rates double for children 5-11 in Richmond, Henrico
COVID-19 vaccine rates double for children 5-11 in Richmond, Henrico