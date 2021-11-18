Healthcare Pros
Child Safety Seat Inspections in Richmond resume ahead of Thanksgiving travel

The Richmond Ambulance Authority, AAA Mid-Atlantic, and Richmond Fire Department are resuming Child Safety Seat Inspections ahead of Thanksgiving travel.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Ambulance Authority, AAA Mid-Atlantic, and Richmond Fire Department are resuming Child Safety Seat Inspections ahead of Thanksgiving travel.

According to AAA, holiday travel will reach pre-pandemic levels. Over 53 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving this year, with more than 1.4 million travelers in Virginia.

Car seat safety checks will be on the following dates and locations:

Nov. 22 - Target, 7107 Forest Hill Avenue from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 23 - Walmart Supercenter, 2410 Sheila Lane from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our children and we cannot stress enough how important a correctly installed car seat is before any holiday trip takes place, no matter how far,” Lt. Rebecca Jamison said.

