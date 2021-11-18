Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield County leaders vote to approve plan for redrawing boundaries of magisterial districts

Chesterfield County
Chesterfield County(Chesterfield County Government)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Leaders in Chesterfield County voted to approve the plan for redrawing boundaries of the county’s five magisterial districts. The redistricting process is required every decade in conjunction with the U.S. Census.

The alternate redistricting map, which was introduced earlier this month in response to concerns from residents of the Woodlake community, allocates Chesterfield’s 365,000 residents evenly among the Bermuda, Clover Hill, Dale, Matoaca and Midlothian districts.

The board voted 4-1 in support of the Woodlake alternative map.

The county will begin preparing its redistricting ordinance, maps and other information for submission to the attorney general in compliance with the Dec. 31 deadline.

