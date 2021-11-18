Chesterfield County leaders approve new voter districts

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Leaders in Chesterfield have adopted a new redistricting map.

The redistricting process is required every decade in conjunction with the U.S. Census.

The Board of Supervisors approved the updated map on Nov. 17, which moves the entire neighborhood of Woodlake to the Clover Hill district.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.