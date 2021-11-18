Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield County leaders approve new voter districts

Chesterfield County
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Leaders in Chesterfield have adopted a new redistricting map.

The redistricting process is required every decade in conjunction with the U.S. Census.

The Board of Supervisors approved the updated map on Nov. 17, which moves the entire neighborhood of Woodlake to the Clover Hill district.

