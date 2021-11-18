Caroline County to host bus driver hiring event
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Caroline County school district is in need of bus drivers.
No experience is needed and all training will be provided. There is a $750 sign-on bonus.
The hiring event is from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Caroline County school board office located at 16261 Richmond Turnpike, Bowling Green, Virginia, 22427.
