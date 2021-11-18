Caroline County to host bus driver hiring event

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Caroline County school district is in need of bus drivers.

No experience is needed and all training will be provided. There is a $750 sign-on bonus.

The hiring event is from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Caroline County school board office located at 16261 Richmond Turnpike, Bowling Green, Virginia, 22427.

