Amanda Chase seeks Republican nomination to challenge Rep. Abigail Spanberger

Amanda Chase
Amanda Chase(WVIR)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Republican state senator Amanda Chase threw her name into the ring for a seat in the United States Congress in 2022.

Chase officially announced her run for the Republican nomination to potentially take on Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger for the 7th Congressional District.

She made the announcement on the John Reid Morning Show, saying Virginia has “suffered from failed leadership and the liberal agenda.”

Chase will first have to win the Republican nomination and beat out the five other potential Republican candidates.

