Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

911 outage resolved in Beaverdam, Montpelier areas of Hanover County

There is a 911 outage for residents in parts of Hanover County.
There is a 911 outage for residents in parts of Hanover County.(Storyblocks)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - There was a 911 outage for residents in parts of Hanover County.

The 911 outage in the Beaverdam and Montpelier areas of Hanover County has been resolved, Hanover Emergency Communications said.

Residents were told that if they had an emergency, they should call 804-730-6140 or 804-365-6140.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

There are several minor injuries. There were 16 children on the bus at the time.
School bus hit by train in Rockingham County
Stephen Harold Cleaton, 37, is missing from Henrico County.
Human remains found along I-64 identified as man missing since August
Carvana vending machine in Richmond.
New Carvana vending machine opens in Richmond
Rescue
Man retrieved from water after truck goes down embankment near Norris Bridge
Hand holding gasoline nozzle for car refueling at gas station
Richmond gas station settles following price gouging investigation during gas shortage

Latest News

Chesterfield County
Chesterfield County leaders approve new voter districts
The Caroline County school district is in need of bus drivers.
Caroline County to host bus driver hiring event
Multiple families are grieving following Friday's quadruple shooting, including that of a 9...
Family remembers 9-year-old boy killed in Richmond quadruple shooting
Richmond shooting
Fourth suspect arrested in connection to shooting that killed two juveniles, injured two men in Richmond