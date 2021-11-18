911 outage resolved in Beaverdam, Montpelier areas of Hanover County

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - There was a 911 outage for residents in parts of Hanover County.

The 911 outage in the Beaverdam and Montpelier areas of Hanover County has been resolved, Hanover Emergency Communications said.

Residents were told that if they had an emergency, they should call 804-730-6140 or 804-365-6140.

