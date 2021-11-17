Virginia flags to be lowered in honor of fallen officer

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Flags across Virginia will be lowered Thursday in honor of a police officer killed last weekend in the line of duty.

Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler was shot to death Saturday while conducting a welfare check in Wise County.

Governor Ralph Northam’s order reads as follows:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Thursday, November 18, 2021, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, 17th day of November, 2021.

Sincerely,

Ralph S. Northam

