Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia ABC announces their store holiday hours

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has recently announced their stores will be...
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has recently announced their stores will be observing several holidays - affecting operating hours.(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has recently announced their stores will be observing several holidays - affecting operating hours.

Virginia ABC stores will be closed on the following holidays:

Thanksgiving

  • Nov. 25: All Virginia ABC stores will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Stores will observe normal hours on Nov. 24 and Nov. 26.

Christmas

  • On Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, all Virginia ABC stores will close at 5:00 p.m. and will remain closed for Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25.
  • Stores will reopen on Sunday, Dec. 26.

New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day

  • On Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1 all stores will close early at 6:00 p.m. in observance of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Due to current supply chain issues, ABC says they have decided to forego Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Instead, they will host Spirited Thursdays which will feature 20% discounts on select products on Thursdays through mid-December.

To find your local Virginia ABC store’s operating hours, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond shooting
Police: Three arrested in connection to shooting that killed two juveniles, injured two men in Richmond
Stephen Harold Cleaton, 37, is missing from Henrico County.
Human remains found along I-64 identified as man missing since August
A neighbor says flames were coming from the roof of the building.
Cause of Richmond apartment fire that displaced 36 people, including 21 children, undetermined
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Police arrested 59-year-old Thomas Grant, of Henrico County, on two counts of misdemeanor...
Henrico man arrested after video reveals animal abuse

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, a North Carolina Republican, speaks at a small rally near the U.S....
Virginia parents, GOP lawmakers vow national push for ‘parents’ rights’ in public schools
Rescue
Man retrieved from water after truck goes down embankment near Norris Bridge
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 949,803 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as...
Over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia in past 24 hours | Positivity rate increases to 5.7%
William Glasgow Johnson, III., 34 of Candlegrove Court was arrested shortly after the shooting...
Man arrested in connection to shooting following argument