Virginia ABC announces their store holiday hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has recently announced their stores will be observing several holidays - affecting operating hours.

Virginia ABC stores will be closed on the following holidays:

Thanksgiving

Nov. 25: All Virginia ABC stores will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Stores will observe normal hours on Nov. 24 and Nov. 26.

Christmas

On Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, all Virginia ABC stores will close at 5:00 p.m. and will remain closed for Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25.

Stores will reopen on Sunday, Dec. 26.

New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day

On Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1 all stores will close early at 6:00 p.m. in observance of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Due to current supply chain issues, ABC says they have decided to forego Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Instead, they will host Spirited Thursdays which will feature 20% discounts on select products on Thursdays through mid-December.

