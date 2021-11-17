Healthcare Pros
VCU project seeks to improve access to Alzheimer’s services for low-income older adults with $1.2 million grant

This initiative would support state and community efforts to increase the availability of home and community-based services and resources for people living with - or at risk for - Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias and their caregivers.(Georgia Geen, Capital News Service)
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After receiving funds from the federal government, a team of faculty members at VCU is leading a project to address health disparities by improving access to services around Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias for low-income older adults in Richmond.

The VCU Richmond Brain Health Collaborative has recently received a new three-year, $1.2 million grant from the Alzheimer’s Disease Programs Initiative of Administration for Community Living.

This initiative would support state and community efforts to increase the availability of home and community-based services and resources for people living with - or at risk for - Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias and their caregivers.

The new funding would allow the program to expand services in the following areas:

  • Health coaching in the community to reduce the risk factors associated with developing advanced dementia, and
  • Navigation services to connect people and their caregivers to the right resources, both in the community and at VCU Health, and provide support

VCU faculty members taking part in the project say their previous research has shown that many of the residents in the greatest need of these services are individuals from racial minority populations in the U.S. who have been significantly impacted by health disparities.

Faika Zanjani, Ph.D., and one of the co-directors of the project spoke about the grant.

“We want to improve their quality of life,” Zanjani said. “We really want to make each phase of this process easier for the community and the patients that go through it so hopefully they’ll feel better and their health will be better.”

Faculty members participating in the project say that for those facing dementia, the project will provide added patient navigation services and connect them with existing resources so they understand what’s available to them.

This effort would also build services for existing patients at VCU Health’s behavioral neurology clinics.

