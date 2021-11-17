Tuesday Forecast: Big warmup today and tomorrow before a wintry chill settles in

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Much warmer next couple of days, then highs in the 50s (and some 40s) this weekend into Thanksgiving week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 70. *Verified* Best Weather day of the week.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny with a warm SW Breeze 15mph, with gusts to 30mph possible. A few scattered showers in the evening and overnight. Rain totals less than 1/4″. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s. Nighttime rain chance 60-70%

Friday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

First Alert: Cold weather is expected in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s.

