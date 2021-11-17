Spotsylvania man facing additional charges after spitting on another prisoner

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Spotsylvania man is now facing additional charges after spitting on another prisoner at a magistrate’s office on Wednesday.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy was at the magistrate’s office in the Rappahannock Regional Jail awaiting warrants for a person he had in custody.

Gregory Weedon, 56, of Spotsylvania was also in the office and was intoxicated. Weedon was initially charged with being intoxicated in public. However, he began yelling, cursing, and threatening other individuals in the office which eventually led to him spitting on the pant leg of another prisoner.

Weedon was removed from the office and is now being charged with being intoxicated in public and is waiting to be charged with the assault.

Weedon is also awaiting a bond hearing.

