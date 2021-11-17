Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Semitruck crushes car, driver survives with minor injuries

Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol said a Nissan Altima was hit from behind...
Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol said a Nissan Altima was hit from behind and folded in half before the semitruck came to a stop on top of the car.(Trooper Rocky Oliphant)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (Gray News) – The driver of a car flattened by a semitruck on a bridge in Washington state Tuesday afternoon managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to troopers.

Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol said a Nissan Altima was hit from behind and folded in half before the semitruck came to a stop on top of the car.

“There’s really not a word to describe this collision,” Oliphant said in a Tweet. “In my 14-year career, I have never seen anything like it.”

Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol said a Nissan Altima was hit from behind...
Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol said a Nissan Altima was hit from behind and folded in half before the semitruck came to a stop on top of the car.(Trooper Rocky Oliphant)

All lanes of the bridge were closed while crews worked to get the semitruck off the car.

Oliphant said traffic was causing the bridge to move, making the semitruck unstable. Eventually, a tow was able to lift the front end of the semi and lanes were re-opened to traffic.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Nissan Altimas have an overall 5-star safety rating on models made after 2012.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond shooting
Police: Three arrested in connection to shooting that killed two juveniles, injured two men in Richmond
Stephen Harold Cleaton, 37, is missing from Henrico County.
Human remains found along I-64 identified as man missing since August
A neighbor says flames were coming from the roof of the building.
Cause of Richmond apartment fire that displaced 36 people, including 21 children, undetermined
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Police arrested 59-year-old Thomas Grant, of Henrico County, on two counts of misdemeanor...
Henrico man arrested after video reveals animal abuse

Latest News

FILE - Brigham and Women’s Hospital is ready to start a clinical trial to test the safety and...
First human trial of a nasal vaccine for Alzheimer’s disease set to begin
FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2010 file photo, manatees swim in a canal in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The...
Florida tops 1,000 manatee deaths in grim single-year record
Rescue
Man retrieved from water after truck goes down embankment near Norris Bridge
FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
House to vote on censuring Gosar over posting violent video
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse jurors return for Day 2 of deliberations