Richmond convenience store reopens after deadly quadruple shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - OMG Convenience, the site of the quadruple shooting that took the life of a 9-year-old and 14-year-old this past Friday, has reopened.

“It’s just sad all the way around,” said one woman who claims to be a daily customer of the store and declined to give her name.

She reflected on the loss suffered by this store and more so by this community around Nine Mile Road.

Two other adult men were also injured in the shooting.

Now, a growing memorial greets customers at OMG Convenience.

“An innocent child... it’s sad,” she said.

The customer took time to look at the candles, balloons and bears left in the victims’ memory. She said she was familiar with the 9-year-old victim, Abdul Bani-Ahmad.

“The little one just came up here with his daddy. His daddy, he’s sweet. He’s a kind person,” the woman said.

At the same time, she said she was close with Rahquan Logan and his mother.

“I be talking to him every day, he a sweet boy - always have you laughing,” she said.

She says Logan’s mother went to the funeral home on Wednesday to schedule their final goodbye to the 14-year-old.

In the meantime, three teens are charged for the shooting:

Richmond Police announced Tuesday that two 17-year-olds and 18-year-old Clintoine Baker are in custody, facing numerous felonies.

Neighbors said they feel for the store owners and Logan’s mother, adding that the store is good for the community.

“Just for any mother to lose her child, it’s a hard feeling - you know what I’m saying? And I can just imagine what she’s going through because I’m a mother myself,” the woman said.

The U.S. Marshals said they are searching for at least one other suspect and offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to additional arrests connected to this case. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

