Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Radford officers still searching for those responsible for beheading deer

(WRDW)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Nearly a month after law enforcement in Radford began investigating several deer beheadings, those officials say they have yet to solve the case.

The Radford City Sheriff’s Office posted the status update on the investigation Wednesday morning, saying the agency has been working diligently with the Radford Police Department and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Despite following up on dozens of leads, the agency said they’ve not been able to solve the case and arrest the person or people responsible.

According to officers with the sheriff’s office, during the early morning hours of October 13, 2021, two large whitetail deer were shot with what investigators believe was a crossbow. Both deer had their heads, antlers and tails cut from their bodies. The remaining carcasses were left in the field, near Park Road, visible to anyone passing by, according to the sheriff’s office.

Potential charges for the person or people responsible so far include:

29.1-548 poaching

29.1-521 possession illegal animal

29.1-523 spotlighting (Any person who kills or attempts to kill any deer between a half hour after sunset and a half hour before sunrise by use of a light attached to any vehicle or a spotlight or flashlight shall be guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor.)

29.1-523.1 can seize weapons

29.1-524 can seize vehicles

18.2-280 discharge firearm in public

28.2-56.1 reckless handling firearm

The Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone who reached out and submitted tips, assuring them their leads have been followed.

Monetary pledges from people in the community, along with a GoFundMe, have brought the potential reward to $4,116 to anyone who provides the information necessary for an arrest and conviction of those responsible.

“At this point this may be the only way this case will be solved,” investigators wrote in the Facebook post.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond shooting
Police: Three arrested in connection to shooting that killed two juveniles, injured two men in Richmond
Stephen Harold Cleaton, 37, is missing from Henrico County.
Human remains found along I-64 identified as man missing since August
A neighbor says flames were coming from the roof of the building.
Cause of Richmond apartment fire that displaced 36 people, including 21 children, undetermined
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Police arrested 59-year-old Thomas Grant, of Henrico County, on two counts of misdemeanor...
Henrico man arrested after video reveals animal abuse

Latest News

Whether you are borrowing money to adopt, improve your home or to consolidate all your credit...
How to get a personal loan
Bethany Christian Services of Virginia’s CarePortal would allow for local churches and...
Local nonprofit launches platform bringing attention to children, families in need
a
Man arrested in connection to shooting following argument
A debate is growing over student access to technology while inside Richmond Public School...
Richmond school leaders ponder cell phone policy changes for students
Carvana vending machine in Richmond.
New Carvana vending machine opens in Richmond