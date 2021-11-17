Petersburg weighs adjusting city policy after complaints of noise at bars after hours

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg leaders are deciding whether to crack down on restaurants and bars that stay open late. It comes after some residents complained bar-goers are making too much noise.

Old Towne Petersburg is beginning to draw a crowd some nights, and depending on who you ask, that’s either good or bad. Some say it’s bringing an economic boost for business, while others say it’s starting to get too loud.

“Were we living in a city like New York or Chicago, it would be hard to complain about the noise from the L trains because we live there…When you move on top of an establishment such as a club or what have you, you expect certain things to take place,” said resident Linwood Christian.

“What about when this kind of stuff is happening in residential areas, especially at one and two in the morning when people have families?” another concerned citizen told the council.

It prompted the city council to have its planning commission review whether the city should change its requirements regarding noise levels at businesses.

Currently, Petersburg restaurants and clubs must have their sound no louder than 65 decibels at night. That’s a little softer than the sound of a toilet flushing.

After those complaints came in, the planning commission took a look at it and decided the city shouldn’t change that requirement at all. In fact, it recommended that the sound from businesses be able to carry on at that same level outdoors until 7 a.m. - consistent with guidelines from the City of Richmond.

It’s up to Petersburg council members to now act on that recommendation. Councilman Darrin Hill wants the public to know the city isn’t trying to hurt business owners.

“I had all sorts of businesses coming to my business saying we were going to try to close them down at a certain time. In no way did we ever talk about that,” Hill said.

Petersburg leaders could have taken action on this issue Tuesday, but they want to work on the wording of what a modification to the city code would look like. The city council may take action next month.

