Petersburg police investigate shooting at OYO Hotel

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting at the OYO Hotel.

Police were called around 10 p.m. to the 20 block of South Crater Road on Nov. 16.

A source said a man was shot in the chest and buttock.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-861-1212.

