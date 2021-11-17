Petersburg police investigate shooting at OYO Hotel
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting at the OYO Hotel.
Police were called around 10 p.m. to the 20 block of South Crater Road on Nov. 16.
A source said a man was shot in the chest and buttock.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-861-1212.
