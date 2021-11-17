Parts of Hanover County experience 911 outage

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - There is a 911 outage for residents in parts of Hanover County.

Hanover Emergency Communications said that the 911 lines servicing the Beaverdam and Montpelier areas are not working.

Residents experiencing an emergency should call 804-730-6140 or 804-365-6140.

