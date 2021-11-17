Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Parts of Hanover County experience 911 outage

There is a 911 outage for residents in parts of Hanover County.
There is a 911 outage for residents in parts of Hanover County.(Storyblocks)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - There is a 911 outage for residents in parts of Hanover County.

Hanover Emergency Communications said that the 911 lines servicing the Beaverdam and Montpelier areas are not working.

Residents experiencing an emergency should call 804-730-6140 or 804-365-6140.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Stephen Harold Cleaton, 37, is missing from Henrico County.
Human remains found along I-64 identified as man missing since August
Richmond shooting
Police: Three arrested in connection to shooting that killed two juveniles, injured two men in Richmond
A neighbor says flames were coming from the roof of the building.
Cause of Richmond apartment fire that displaced 36 people, including 21 children, undetermined
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Police arrested 59-year-old Thomas Grant, of Henrico County, on two counts of misdemeanor...
Henrico man arrested after video reveals animal abuse

Latest News

Memorials outside the store entrance
Store reopens after fatal quardruple shooting
A Mechanicsville woman has spent months trying to prove she hasn’t been to New York City, after...
‘I have not been out of the state:’ Virginia driver owes for New York City parking ticket, has not been there in four years
The parklet and plaza are in Jackson Ward.
New parklet unveiled in Jackson Ward
This enhancement would be another step in the VDH’s efforts to provide accurate information to...
Virginia Department of Health announces new COVID-19 Health Equity Dashboard