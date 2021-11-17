Healthcare Pros
Over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia in past 24 hours | Positivity rate increases to 5.7%

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 949,803 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Nov. 17, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.(The Virginia Department of Health)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 2,500 coronavirus cases were reported in Virginia in the past 24 hours.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 949,803 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Nov. 17, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Wednesday, 2,532 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 14,443 deaths have been reported, with 51 deaths reported in 24 hours.

Currently, there are 879 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate increased to 5.7%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,491 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 92,373 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,241,103 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 40,863 cases, 1,212 hospitalizations, 561 deaths
  • Henrico: 35,149 cases, 1,258 hospitalizations, 728 deaths
  • Richmond: 24,600 cases, 957 hospitalizations, 363 deaths
  • Hanover: 12,196 cases, 372 hospitalizations, 199 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,076 cases, 200 hospitalizations, 103 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,088 cases, 72 hospitalizations, 31 deaths

