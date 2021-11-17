Over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia in past 24 hours | Positivity rate increases to 5.7%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 2,500 coronavirus cases were reported in Virginia in the past 24 hours.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 949,803 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Nov. 17, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Wednesday, 2,532 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 14,443 deaths have been reported, with 51 deaths reported in 24 hours.

Currently, there are 879 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate increased to 5.7%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,491 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 92,373 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,241,103 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 40,863 cases, 1,212 hospitalizations, 561 deaths

Henrico: 35,149 cases, 1,258 hospitalizations, 728 deaths

Richmond: 24,600 cases, 957 hospitalizations, 363 deaths

Hanover: 12,196 cases, 372 hospitalizations, 199 deaths

Petersburg: 5,076 cases, 200 hospitalizations, 103 deaths

Goochland: 2,088 cases, 72 hospitalizations, 31 deaths

