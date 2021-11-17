Healthcare Pros
Officials will test a warning siren system near North Anna Power Station in Louisa County

By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - If you will be near the North Anna Power Station in Louisa, here’s a heads up!

Officials will be conducting a quarterly test of the warning siren system near the North Anna Power Station in Louisa.

If you are in parts of Caroline, Hanover, Louisa, Orange and Spotsylvania Counties, you will hear a steady, three-minute tone around 11:10 a.m. on Nov. 17.

Part of VEC's system is back online after upgrade
