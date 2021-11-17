News to Know for Nov. 17: VEC system update; COVID-19 booster panel; Mostly sunny, warm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines this morning!

Big Warmup Before Wintery Chill

Much warmer next couple of days, then highs in the 50s (and some 40s) this weekend into Thanksgiving week.

Today will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 70. *Verified* Best Weather day of the week.

Missing Ashland Teen

Ashland police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Kenneth Scroggin was reported missing on Nov. 16 shortly before 5 p.m. He was last seen at his home in Ashland on Nov. 15 at 10 p.m.

Kenneth Scroggin (Ashland Police)

Scroggin has a tattoo on his arm. (Ashland Police)

Scroggin has a tattoo on his arm.

There is no foul play suspected, but his family and police are concerned about his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (804) 730-6140.

Petersburg Shooting

Petersburg police are investigating a shooting at the OYO Hotel.

Police were called around 10 p.m. to the 20 block of South Crater Road on Nov. 16.

(Heart of Illinois ABC)

A source said a man was shot in the chest and buttock. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-861-1212.

Update On VEC’s System

Part of the Virginia Employment Commission’s system is back online after going down more than a week ago for upgrades. The new system will modernize the website.

The VEC’s site is still down, but a new update appeared, saying you will be able to call a number and go through the computer-operated IVR system to get information.

A senior advisor to Governor Ralph Northam updated lawmakers on efforts by the Virginia Employment Commission to deal with the crush of claims. (WDBJ7)

However, that is only if you have a current claim on file, if you don’t have a claim on file, you will have to wait.

The update from VEC says the site will be fully functional soon but does not give a specific date or timeline.

COVID-19 Boosters

An influential U.S. advisory panel will discuss expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults Friday, a move that could make the shots available nationwide as early as this weekend.

Some cities and states already allow all adults to get boosters of Pfizer’s vaccine, but it is not yet official U.S. policy. In the last week, California, New Mexico, Arkansas, West Virginia and Colorado expanded the shots to all adults. New York City made a similar move.

FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at UCI Medical Center in Orange, Calif. Jessica M. is a healthcare worker who is also immunocompromised. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, along with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have taken steps to expand the use of booster shots to quell the recent surge in COVID-19 infections. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators last week to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to sign off on Pfizer’s application before the advisory panel meets Friday. The final step — CDC’s official recommendation — could come soon after the meeting.

Human Remains Identified

Henrico police said the remains found along Interstate 64 on Nov. 6 were identified as a man who ran away from his family in August.

Stephen Cleaton went missing on Aug. 29 after running away in the general vicinity.

Stephen Harold Cleaton, 37, is missing from Henrico County. (Henrico County Police Department)

Stephen’s remains were found by a search team that was there at the request of the family.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Honoring A Fallen Officer

Following the fatal shooting of Big Stone Gap Police officer Michael Chandler, Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) released a statement and ordered lowered flags across the state.

“Pam and I were deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Big Stone Gap Police officer Michael Chandler, who was killed yesterday in the line of duty,” Northam said. “Mike was a dedicated public servant, a devoted husband and father, and a trusted member of the Big Stone Gap community.”

An officer with the Big Stone Gap Police Department was killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday.

Saturday night, Chandler died due to wounds sustained during an early morning shooting.

Virginia State Police (VSP) said he was called to a residence to perform a welfare check and was shot in an encounter with “at least one individual.” According to a VSP release, a Big Stone Gap man was arrested for other charges in Lynn Garden Saturday night, and charges connected to the shooting are pending.

Body Cameras In Chesterfield

Leaders in Chesterfield County will review funding that would allow the sheriff’s office to add 26 body cameras.

The grant costs nearly $600,000.

Chesterfield County (Chesterfield County)

Agenda documents say the cameras would go to deputies in ‘high liability’ areas of the sheriff’s office.

Vaccine Clinic

Richmond Public Schools will have another COVID-19 vaccine clinic where anyone 5 years of age and older can get their shots.

Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

They will also be giving away Jason’s Deli boxed dinners with a free vaccination.

The vaccine clinic will be held at Cardinal Elementary School from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Final Thought

Difficult and meaningful will always bring more satisfaction than easy and meaningless - Maxime Lagacé

