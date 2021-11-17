New parklet unveiled in Jackson Ward

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Wednesday, a new plaza and parklet were unveiled in Richmond’s Jackson Ward neighborhood.

Mayor Levar Stoney joined community leaders for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new plaza is at the intersection of Brook and Marshall streets.

The space provides a vibrant and more welcoming outdoor area for people to gather, which Stoney says the community wants more of.

“It doesn’t take very much...a little paint...some posts and some more wood. The best part is bringing people together. The best part about these projects are about building community, and what better place to build community than right here in the historic Jackson Ward,”

There is also a new art installation that was funded by a $25,000 grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies. Out of 200 cities that applied, Richmond was one of 16 selected.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.