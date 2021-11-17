Healthcare Pros
New parklet unveiled in Jackson Ward

The parklet and plaza are in Jackson Ward.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Wednesday, a new plaza and parklet were unveiled in Richmond’s Jackson Ward neighborhood.

Mayor Levar Stoney joined community leaders for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new plaza is at the intersection of Brook and Marshall streets.

The space provides a vibrant and more welcoming outdoor area for people to gather, which Stoney says the community wants more of.

“It doesn’t take very much...a little paint...some posts and some more wood. The best part is bringing people together. The best part about these projects are about building community, and what better place to build community than right here in the historic Jackson Ward,”

There is also a new art installation that was funded by a $25,000 grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies. Out of 200 cities that applied, Richmond was one of 16 selected.

