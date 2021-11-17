New Carvana vending machine opens in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new Carvana vending machine will be launched in Richmond this week.

The brick and glass structure stands 12 stories tall and has a capacity to fit 43 vehicles. The inventory will be made up of 55,000 cars for customers to shop, trade-in and more!

Vehicle pick-up at any of Carvana’s Car Vending Machines is free for all Carvana customers.

The new Carvana vending machine is located at 2201 Westwood Avenue. Hours at the location will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

