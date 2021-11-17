Man taken to hospital after Henrico house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man was transported to a hospital after a house fire in Henrico County.

Crews received a call at 12:30 a.m. for the report of smoke coming from a house on East Berry Street. When they arrived on the scene, they could see heavy smoke visible.

One person was outside of the house and told crews that someone was still inside. When crews entered the home they found a man near the bedroom window. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Henrico Fire Division says the closed door of the bedroom where the victim was found greatly limited the spread of smoke to that room and greatly increased the victim’s chances of survival.

Two dogs were also removed. One of the dogs died.

The fire was in the kitchen area and was quickly extinguished. The house had minor smoke and fire damage.

Investigators do not know the cause of the fire.

