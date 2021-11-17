Man retrieved from water after truck goes down embankment near Norris Bridge

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man and a truck have been retrieved from the Rappahannock River after the truck went down an embankment near the R.O. Norris Bridge.

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Lancaster County at 8:16 a.m.

According to the investigation, a vehicle traveling Route 3 ran off the road at the R.O. Norris Bridge, went behind a guardrail down an embankment of rocks and came to a rest in the Rappahannock River.

After the police arrived at the scene, they saw the driver standing on top of his vehicle. He was not injured.

The driver and the vehicle have since been taken out of the water.

According to state police, a medical condition is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

All lanes on Route 3 over the Rappahannock River are closed.

