Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to shooting following argument

William Glasgow Johnson, III., 34 of Candlegrove Court was arrested shortly after the shooting...
William Glasgow Johnson, III., 34 of Candlegrove Court was arrested shortly after the shooting occurred.(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico have arrested a man in connection to a shooting on Tuesday.

William Glasgow Johnson, III., 34 of Candlegrove Court was arrested shortly after the shooting occurred.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of E. Laburnum Avenue for a reported shooting just before 9:00 a.m.

When officers got on scene, they learned that a resident fired a weapon towards an adult male as he was leaving a family member’s home following an argument.

The victim was uninjured and was able to call 9-1-1.

These are the charges William Glasgow Johnson, III. is facing:

  • Attempted malicious wounding
  • shooting into an occupied vehicle
  • Using a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Possessing a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Brandishing a gun

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond shooting
Police: Three arrested in connection to shooting that killed two juveniles, injured two men in Richmond
Stephen Harold Cleaton, 37, is missing from Henrico County.
Human remains found along I-64 identified as man missing since August
A neighbor says flames were coming from the roof of the building.
Cause of Richmond apartment fire that displaced 36 people, including 21 children, undetermined
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Police arrested 59-year-old Thomas Grant, of Henrico County, on two counts of misdemeanor...
Henrico man arrested after video reveals animal abuse

Latest News

Rescue
Man retrieved from water after truck goes down embankment near Norris Bridge
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has recently announced their stores will be...
Virginia ABC announces their store holiday hours
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 949,803 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as...
Over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia in past 24 hours | Positivity rate increases to 5.7%
Crews respond to residential fire in Henrico
Crews respond to residential fire in Henrico