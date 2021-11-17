Man arrested in connection to shooting following argument

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico have arrested a man in connection to a shooting on Tuesday.

William Glasgow Johnson, III., 34 of Candlegrove Court was arrested shortly after the shooting occurred.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of E. Laburnum Avenue for a reported shooting just before 9:00 a.m.

When officers got on scene, they learned that a resident fired a weapon towards an adult male as he was leaving a family member’s home following an argument.

The victim was uninjured and was able to call 9-1-1.

These are the charges William Glasgow Johnson, III. is facing:

Attempted malicious wounding

shooting into an occupied vehicle

Using a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possessing a firearm by a convicted felon

Brandishing a gun

