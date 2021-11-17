Man arrested in connection to shooting following argument
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico have arrested a man in connection to a shooting on Tuesday.
William Glasgow Johnson, III., 34 of Candlegrove Court was arrested shortly after the shooting occurred.
Officers responded to the 2300 block of E. Laburnum Avenue for a reported shooting just before 9:00 a.m.
When officers got on scene, they learned that a resident fired a weapon towards an adult male as he was leaving a family member’s home following an argument.
The victim was uninjured and was able to call 9-1-1.
These are the charges William Glasgow Johnson, III. is facing:
- Attempted malicious wounding
- shooting into an occupied vehicle
- Using a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Possessing a firearm by a convicted felon
- Brandishing a gun
