Local nonprofit launches platform bringing attention to children, families in need

Bethany Christian Services of Virginia’s CarePortal would allow for local churches and individuals to learn about opportunities to volunteer, donate or pray for those in need.(Hawaii News Now)
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ahead of the holiday season, a local nonprofit is launching a new platform that would bring attention to the needs of hurting children and families.

Bethany Christian Services of Virginia’s CarePortal would allow for local churches and individuals to learn about opportunities to volunteer, donate or pray for those in need.

Jana McDermott, Branch Director at Bethany Christian Services spoke about the launch and what it would mean to families in need.

“During the holidays, many of us want to make an impact by supporting children and families in our local community,” McDermott said.

“CarePortal provides an easy, streamlined way for churches and community members to support vulnerable families in need by encouraging relationships, donating items and praying.”

Bethany Christian Services says common requests from families in need include beds, car seats, and household goods.

The organization is also providing mentorship opportunities and wraparound support to families experiencing a crisis.

For more information, click here.

