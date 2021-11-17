‘I have not been out of the state:’ Virginia driver owes for New York City parking ticket, has not been there in four years

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A Mechanicsville woman has spent months trying to prove she hasn’t been to New York City, after getting an unpaid parking ticket mailed to her home.

Anne Del Guidice says her late husband was from Long Island, and when they traveled to New York, they rarely went into the city. Del Guidice says she has not been to New York City at all since 2017.

“I read this thing and I thought it was a scam, I haven’t been out of the state of Virginia, my car hasn’t been out of the state of Virginia, so I set it aside,” she explained. ” I have not been out of the state of Virginia since November 2019.”

Del Guidice says even when she has traveled, she usually flies, so she was confused when a letter from the New York City Finance Department stated she owed them $115.

“It said I had parked illegally in front of a fire hydrant. June the 19th, 6:30 in the morning--Park Avenue,” she said.

With the help of a friend, she looked up the ticket online, and noticed the only thing that matched, was the license plate and the make of the car. The ticket did not have a VIN number on it.

“The ticket was for a black 2 door sedan, my car is a white SUV it, [it] had my license plate on it,” Del Guidice explained.

She worked to write two appeals to New York City, pointing out that the make of the cars were the same, but the models are different. Del Guidice received two separate responses saying the decision to issue her the ticket was “upheld,” and there was not sufficient evidence to over turn the decision.

“I suggested that maybe the license plate had been written down correctly or someone has criminally obtained my license plate,” she said. “I was never disputing the law, I am saying it is not my car. I have not gotten anywhere. They just will not listen.”

She wrote a third appeal, that was received by the Finance Department on October 15th. In it, she wrote a lengthy letter and included credit card statements and easy pass statements to show she had only been in Virginia during the time she allegedly parked on Park Avenue.

“It has become a principle thing to me. If I owed it, I would have paid it. I would have never gotten the first letter, because I would have had the ticket on the car and I would have paid it that day,” she said.

The NBC 12 On Your Side Investigators reached out to the New York City Finance Department and received a response that a representative would work to contact Del Guidice. They also said the issue may actually be with the Department of Transportation instead of the Department of Finance.

“I just want the decision to be overturned, that is all I want---and to be cleared that it is not my vehicle,” said Del Guidice.

