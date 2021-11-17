Healthcare Pros
Human remains found along I-64 identified as man missing since August

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said the remains found along Interstate 64 on Nov. 6 were identified as a man who ran away from his family in August.

Stephen Cleaton went missing on Aug. 29 after running away in the general vicinity.

Stephen Cleaton’s brother, Michael, said Stephen was being treated for schizophrenia at the McShin Foundation but stopped taking his medication.

So Michael picked him up that day and headed back home to Hampton when Stephen started having a schizophrenic episode, believing that people were following him.

Michael pulled over on Interstate 64 near the weigh station, hoping to calm him down. But that’s when Stephen got out of the car and ran into the woods.

Stephen’s remains were found by a search team that was there at the request of the family.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

