Crews respond to residential fire in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - All residents of a home were unharmed following a fire on Wednesday.

Crews responded to the 1000 block of Old Williamsburg Road for a report of flames coming from the garage.

Once on scene, crews saw smoke throughout the structure, and the occupants of the home were already outside.

Crews say they located the fire on a wooden landing in the garage and were able to quickly extinguish it.

Fire crews add that the fire was caused by discarded smoking material, and the resident was made aware of the fire by her dog and smoke detectors.

