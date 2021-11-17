Healthcare Pros
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, UVA Children’s partner to provide heart surgery for kids

Generic surgery photo
Generic surgery photo(Source: Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU and UVA Children’s partnered to make sure Virginia’s children and their families have access to quality cardiac surgery as close to home as possible.

Newborns and children will get surgery with the surgeon and hospital that best meet the patient’s needs.

UVA ranks nationally for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery and CHoR is a Level 1 Children’s Surgery Center, making the two hospital networks right for the partnership.

“UVA has an outstanding track record of pediatric heart surgery outcomes that surpasses the national average. We are thrilled to be collaborating with our colleagues at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, combining our expertise to care for more families in need of specialized heart care for their children,” said K. Craig Kent, CEO of UVA Health.

“Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, occurring in 1 out of 100 live births. This regional collaboration brings together the Commonwealth’s two academic medical centers with the most skilled specialists in pediatric cardiac surgery to provide surgical care to hundreds of children when and where they need it,” said Art Kellermann, M.D., senior vice president for health sciences at Virginia Commonwealth University and CEO of VCU Health System.

The approach will also combine the volume of complex surgical cases.

“There is a strong correlation between the number of surgical procedures a surgeon and hospital have done and the outcomes for those patients — the greater the number, typically the lower the complication rates,” a release said.

Both hospitals offer pediatric intensive care, acute care, cardiology and support services, which are required for a successful recovery.

