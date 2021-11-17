Chesterfield County to review funding for 20 body cameras

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Leaders in Chesterfield County will review funding that would allow the sheriff’s office to add 26 body cameras.

The grant costs nearly $600,000.

Agenda documents say the cameras would go to deputies in ‘high liability’ areas of the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.