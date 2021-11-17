Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Chesterfield County to review funding for 20 body cameras

By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Leaders in Chesterfield County will review funding that would allow the sheriff’s office to add 26 body cameras.

The grant costs nearly $600,000.

Agenda documents say the cameras would go to deputies in ‘high liability’ areas of the sheriff’s office.

