Cardinal Elementary School in Richmond will host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools will have another COVID-19 vaccine clinic where anyone 5 years of age and older can get their shots.

Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. They will also be giving away Jason’s Deli boxed dinners with a free vaccination.

The vaccine clinic will be held at Cardinal Elementary School from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 17.

