Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Cardinal Elementary School in Richmond will host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Richmond Public Schools will have another COVID-19 vaccine clinic where anyone 5 years of age...
Richmond Public Schools will have another COVID-19 vaccine clinic where anyone 5 years of age and older can get their shots.(KBTX)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools will have another COVID-19 vaccine clinic where anyone 5 years of age and older can get their shots.

Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. They will also be giving away Jason’s Deli boxed dinners with a free vaccination.

The vaccine clinic will be held at Cardinal Elementary School from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond shooting
Police: Three arrested in connection to shooting that killed two juveniles, injured two men in Richmond
A neighbor says flames were coming from the roof of the building.
Cause of Richmond apartment fire that displaced 36 people, including 21 children, undetermined
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Police arrested 59-year-old Thomas Grant, of Henrico County, on two counts of misdemeanor...
Henrico man arrested after video reveals animal abuse
Stephen Harold Cleaton, 37, is missing from Henrico County.
Human remains found along I-64 identified as man missing since August

Latest News

The United States is now averaging more than 82,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, up 11% over the...
Decisions expected soon on COVID vaccine boosters, antiviral pill
Crowds will once again fill New York's Times Square this New Year's Eve, with proof of COVID-19...
New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square back on for fully vaccinated
COVID-19
VDH partners with libraries for COVID-19 antigen at-home test kits
More than 11 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
More than 12 million vaccines administered | Over 6.1 million people receive first vaccine dose