Cardinal Elementary School in Richmond will host COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools will have another COVID-19 vaccine clinic where anyone 5 years of age and older can get their shots.
Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. They will also be giving away Jason’s Deli boxed dinners with a free vaccination.
The vaccine clinic will be held at Cardinal Elementary School from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 17.
