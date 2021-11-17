Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
BBB warns against online holiday shopping scams

(PRNewsfoto/Better Business Bureau)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As more people start searching for Christmas gifts online, the Better Business Bureau has some tips for safe online shopping.

The BBB warns social media sites will often display retailers advertising a good deal on something you may have recently searched for, but those can’t always be trusted.

They advise against storing your credit card on retail websites, because those sites can be hacked, and your information could be leaked to cybercriminals.

For that reason, officials say it’s important to use credit cards instead of debit cards online, so a charge can be disputed if needed.

“You want to make sure that your computer is properly protected with malware and virus protection. You want to make sure you’re only entering payment information on sites with the gold lock or “htpps” so it’s protected. More importantly than that though is making sure you’re on legitimate sites,” says Julie Wheeler, President of the BBB Serving Western Virginia.

Additionally, it’s a good idea to review the store’s return policy when making a purchase, especially when obtaining gift receipts.

