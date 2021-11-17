Ashland police search for missing 16-year-old boy

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Ashland police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Kenneth Scroggin was reported missing on Nov. 16 shortly before 5 p.m. He was last seen at his home in Ashland on Nov. 15 at 10 p.m.

Scroggin has a tattoo on his arm, which is pictured below.

Scroggin has a tattoo on his arm. (Ashland Police)

There is no foul play suspected, but his family and police are concerned about his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (804) 730-6140.

