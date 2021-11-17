Almost total lunar eclipse should be visible across Central Virginia early Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Set your alarms early on Friday because there will be an astronomical event worth waking up for before the sun comes up.

An almost total lunar eclipse will happen early Friday morning. The peak of the eclipse is at 4:03 a.m., and at the time of the peak the moon will likely have a reddish hue.

A cold front will be crossing Central Virginia Thursday night but the expectation right now is a clearing sky early Friday morning should allow us to see the eclipse.

This eclipse will be longest partial eclipse in 600 years. The moon will be in earth’s shadow for 3 hours and 28 minutes.

An almost total lunar eclipse will happen early Friday morning and the sky should be clear by that time across Central Virginia. (NASA)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.