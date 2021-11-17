Healthcare Pros
Almost total lunar eclipse should be visible across Central Virginia early Friday

The lunar eclipse will peak early Friday morning
By Nick Russo and Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Set your alarms early on Friday because there will be an astronomical event worth waking up for before the sun comes up.

An almost total lunar eclipse will happen early Friday morning. The peak of the eclipse is at 4:03 a.m., and at the time of the peak the moon will likely have a reddish hue.

A cold front will be crossing Central Virginia Thursday night but the expectation right now is a clearing sky early Friday morning should allow us to see the eclipse.

This eclipse will be longest partial eclipse in 600 years. The moon will be in earth’s shadow for 3 hours and 28 minutes.

An almost total lunar eclipse will happen early Friday morning and the sky should be clear by that time across Central Virginia.(NASA)

Forecast: Sunny and warming up the next few days