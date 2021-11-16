Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia SNAP beneficiaries receive emergency allotment for November

SNAP
SNAP(None)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of Virginians will be getting the help they need to put food on the table for their families.

More money will be added to their EBT cards Tuesday as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP.

Social Services officials say since the pandemic began, SNAP beneficiaries in Virginia have been getting some extra money on their EBT cards because a lot of them have been hit hard financially by the pandemic.

People who participate in the SNAP program will get their emergency allotment right on their cards, automatically.

It depends on how many people are in your household as to how much extra money you will receive.

The Social Services Director in Botetourt County says especially with the high prices at the grocery stores, this extra cash for food can go a long way when trying to feed a family.

“Especially now with all the cost of everything going up, especially during the holidays, it’s a way to get extra money to families that they can then use to put Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner on the table for their children and then extra money for food, they wouldn’t have to put out, they can use that to actually provide other things for their children for the winter, coats, and shoes and things like that,” said Susan Goad, the Director of Social Services for Botetourt County.

She says right now, the state decides month by month if they are going to continue giving the emergency allotment to SNAP beneficiaries.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can sign up for the child tax credit online by Nov.15.
Deadline to apply for 2021 Child Tax Credit is Monday
Police were called on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. to the 1100 block of West Wythe Street.
16-year-old boy charged in shooting of 15-year-old girl
Richmond Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was shot and killed on the...
Man dies after shooting on Richmond’s northside
Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with...
Man has life-threatening injuries after Chesterfield shooting
Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 804-861-1212.
Man found lying on sidewalk with gunshot wound dies

Latest News

RPD will release new developments on shooting that killed two juveniles
Two virtual community conversations will be held to focus on trauma, healing
Richmond shooting
RPD will release new developments on shooting that killed two juveniles
A neighbor says flames were coming from the roof of the building.
Thirty-six people displaced after apartment fire in Richmond
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente
Fuente out as head football coach at Virginia Tech