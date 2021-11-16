Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia court denies James Fields Jr.’s appeal

This undated file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James...
This undated file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James Alex Fields Jr. Fields is the man accused of driving a car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally.((Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP, File))
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR/AG Herring press release) - The Virginia Court of Appeals has denied an appeal by the man convicted of driving a car into a group of pedestrians in Charlottesville during the 2017 Unite the Right Rally, killing Heather Heyer and injuring others.

James Alex Fields Jr. was convicted In December 2018 on one count of first-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding, five counts of aggravated malicious wounding, and one count of leaving the scene of an accident.

He was sentenced to life in prison plus 419 years and a fine.

“We will never forget the mayhem, violence, hate, and death that white supremacists brought to Charlottesville for their Unite the Right Rally, and we must ensure that every individual who broke the law or incited violence on that fateful day is brought to justice,” Herring said in the release. “My team and I will continue to do everything we can to put a stop to the white supremacist violence that we are seeing in the commonwealth and across the country, and I will hold any racist or white supremacist accountable if they act on their hate.”

The Virginia Court of Appeals decision was unanimous.

In the release, Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania is quoted saying, “Appellate review of criminal convictions is an important part of the legal process and our office is pleased that all of Mr. Fields convictions and sentences were unanimously affirmed.”

Click here to read the court of appeals ruling.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

You can sign up for the child tax credit online by Nov.15.
Deadline to apply for 2021 Child Tax Credit is Monday
Police were called on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. to the 1100 block of West Wythe Street.
16-year-old boy charged in shooting of 15-year-old girl
Richmond shooting
Police: Three arrested in connection to shooting that killed two juveniles, injured two men in Richmond
Richmond Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was shot and killed on the...
Man dies after shooting on Richmond’s northside
Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with...
Man has life-threatening injuries after Chesterfield shooting

Latest News

Kenneth Scroggin
Ashland police search for missing 16-year-old boy
Two men are charged with trying to deliver contraband to inmates using a drone.
2 men charged with trying to deliver contraband to inmates with drone
The man was wearing a puffy coat with embroidered front, black or dark blue jeans and black...
Henrico police looking for man allegedly involved in armed robbery
COVID-19
VDH partners with libraries for COVID-19 antigen at-home test kits
FILE: Former Virginia Tech Football Coach Justin Fuente
‘I had a feeling it was coming’: Fans react to Fuente’s departure from Hokie nation