Vehicle ends up on roof in Rt. 288 crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A vehicle landed on its roof following a crash on Route 288.

According to VDOT, the north left shoulder of the road is closed due to the crash.

The crash happened near the ramp to Ironbridge Road.

NBC12 crews at the scene found the vehicle had landed on its roof.

Drivers can expect delays.

NBC12 is working to learn more information.

