Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Vehicle ends up on roof in Rt. 288 crash

A vehicle landed on its roof following a crash on Route 288.
A vehicle landed on its roof following a crash on Route 288.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A vehicle landed on its roof following a crash on Route 288.

According to VDOT, the north left shoulder of the road is closed due to the crash.

The crash happened near the ramp to Ironbridge Road.

NBC12 crews at the scene found the vehicle had landed on its roof.

Drivers can expect delays.

NBC12 is working to learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

You can sign up for the child tax credit online by Nov.15.
Deadline to apply for 2021 Child Tax Credit is Monday
Police were called on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. to the 1100 block of West Wythe Street.
16-year-old boy charged in shooting of 15-year-old girl
Richmond shooting
Police: Three arrested in connection to shooting that killed two juveniles, injured two men in Richmond
Richmond Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was shot and killed on the...
Man dies after shooting on Richmond’s northside
Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with...
Man has life-threatening injuries after Chesterfield shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act" during an event on the...
‘This is essentially eliminating drunk driving’: Impaired driving prevention measure passed in Infrastructure Bill
Crews will begin work on pruning trees at nearly 400 intersections, with signals around the city.
Crews begin project for improving traffic signal visibility in Richmond
No Parking enforcements went into affect 7pm Friday evening
Street closures, towing enforcement in effect ahead of Richmond marathon
I95 crash
Lanes on I-95 south near Exit 61A in Chesterfield open after crash