VDH partners with libraries for COVID-19 antigen at-home test kits

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is partnering with 18 libraries and library systems across the state to distribute COVID-19 rapid antigen at-home test kits.

Individuals can pick up the COVID-19 Antigen Card Home Test from their local library, use it in their homes and get results in 15 minutes.

“The program is designed to increase access to COVID-19 testing, especially among rural, remote, under-resourced communities, and other vulnerable populations,” a release said.

All kits will be provided at no cost.

Test kits the eMed digital platform. Individuals will need a cell phone or computer to create an account to go through a virtual tutorial. Once the test is completed, the results will come back in 15 minutes, and eMed will send the results to VDH.

The program will run through Dec. 31, and additional libraries might be added at a later date.

“We are pleased to work with public libraries to provide another testing option for our community and to increase accessibility,” said Dr. Laurie Forlano, deputy director of the Office of Epidemiology. “Testing continues to be important to stop the spread of COVID-19, particularly as we enter the holiday season when people gather.”

Individuals can request a free kit at participating libraries, and a library card is not required. The tests should be used within two weeks so that they don’t expire. Contactless pick-up options are also available at certain locations for anyone symptomatic.

For more information, please visit the library program webpage or email testinginfo@vdh.virginia.gov. Other testing sites/options can be found on the VDH testing locator page.

