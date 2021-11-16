Vaccine clinic will be held at Dinwiddie High School

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Kids in Dinwiddie will have an opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots at Dinwiddie High School.

Students, staff and family members who are 5 years of age or older can get their first, second or third COVID-19 shot. Anyone younger than 18 years old must be with a parent or guardian.

A clinic will be set up inside the high school from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

