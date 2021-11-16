Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

UVA team 3D maps a Rosenwald School to help preserve African American history

By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rosenwald schools are places African American students gained an education during the Jim Crow mandates. Now, University of Virginia students and educators are working to preserve a piece of this history.

“This is a part of Virginia, national, and world history that has been unappreciated and undocumented in the past,” architect Jody Lahendro said.

Will Rourk teaches 3D cultural heritage informatics at UVA. He, Jody Lahendro, and a group of UVA students are mapping the Pine Grove Rosenwald school.

“I’m teaching students to collect 3D data in the field and then process the 3D data in the classroom,” Rourk said.

They use lasers to make digital versions of buildings with millimeter accuracy.

“I brought the students out there as one of their projects this year and we laser scanned the building thoroughly inside and out,” Rourk said.

Lahendro maps out the dimensions by hand and Rourk does the same in a digital sense.

“Everywhere the laser shoots out into space and hits a surface it creates a point in space, in 3D digital space,” Rourk said.

Each of those points come together to build a picture.

Rourk says once the data is fully processed, it will be added to the UVA library database for people to visit, virtually.

For people who want to visit in person, there’s more work to be done.

“The slate roof is original to the building and it is leaking badly, and it has caused structural damage,” Lahendro said.

Jody says donations are welcomed to turn Pine Grove into the structure it once was.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

You can sign up for the child tax credit online by Nov.15.
Deadline to apply for 2021 Child Tax Credit is Monday
Kevin Rice, 42, of Richmond was arrested and charged with robbery in relation to this incident.
Man arrested in deadly Richmond stabbing
Contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or by going to www.p3tips.com....
Police investigate two separate shootings just hours apart
Police are investigating.
2 children killed, 2 adults injured in Richmond shooting
Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with...
Man has life-threatening injuries after Chesterfield shooting

Latest News

Republicans in Virginia have two extra days to nominate new redistricting special masters to...
GOP gets 2 more days to name new redistricting nominees
Wintergreen Dog Rescue
Wintergreen Dog Rescue
Staff members from Richmond Ambulance Authority will get mental health support and injury...
New program provides mental health resources, injury prevention training to Richmond Ambulance Authority
Pine Grove Rosenwald School
A Team of UVA students and educators are teamed up to 3D map a historic Rosenwald school