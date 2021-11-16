Healthcare Pros
Two virtual community conversations will be held to focus on trauma, healing

(Source: Live 5)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - SCAN, a mental health partner of Richmond Public Schools, will be offering two virtual community conversations to RPS students that will focus on a trauma-responsive approach to healing after loss.

Superintendent Jason Kamras says this comes after the RPS community lost two students to gun violence over the last several days. One was a student at Thomas Jefferson High School, the other was a student at John Marshall High School.

Kamras released the following statement:

During my time at RPS, I’ve tragically had to write sentences similar to this one dozens of times. It never gets easier. I’m raw with heartbreak for these students’ grieving families, friends, and teachers – and can’t seem to shake the haunting image of any empty classroom chair.

This kind of violence has so many complicated root causes. It can make you feel helpless and hopeless. But we must keep striving for solutions – it’s literally a matter of life and death for our students.

The first event will take place on Nov. 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Click here to register.

The second event will take place on Nov. 18 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Click here to register.

